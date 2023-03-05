Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Park Rapids Figure Skating Club Ends Season with Movie Score Showcase

Mary BalstadMar. 4 2023

The Park Rapids Figure Skating Club has finished their year in cinematic style.

From the Golden Age to modern classics, the routines performed at their show this year were based around the music played during the end credits of movies. While the show (aptly named “That’s All Folks”) saw returning faces to the rink, a new addition to this year’s show included adults taking their first spin on the ice.

Moving in style, figure skaters showcased their hard work put in for the past two months. Ranging in age from toddlers up to 18-year-olds, the club’s members saw family and friends attend the annual event and fill the seating at Park Rapids’ Ted O. Johnson Arena.

Although a majority of the members are under the age of 18, new faces on the ice included adult students who not only learned the routines, but led them as well.

The figure skating club will continue to hold lessons and compete throughout the first half of March. More information on the club can be found on their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

