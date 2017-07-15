DONATE

In Focus: One Of Few Fosston Arts Organizations Continues To Thrive

Mal Meyer
Jul. 14 2017
At first glance, the Fosston Public Library looks to be just that – but head inside and you’ll find much more.

Converted from a church to a library in 1981, the building on 4th and Foss Avenue was quickly outgrown by its tenants. In 2003, through a community fundraising effort, they were able to transform the space for the library and the Fosston Community Library and Arts Association.

Besides the movie theater, the association provides the only theater stage in town. Most recently, they upgraded the sound and lighting system. The investment is worth it to provide high quality productions year-round.

The association uses the area for events like author lectures, concerts and children’s theater productions. But the non-profit maintains good relationships with others to offer the space for their own unique shows.

It’s truly the collaborative spirit that keeps the organization going. In this spirit, the FCLAA also provides spaces in its former basement location for area music teachers to give private lessons or use the recording studio.

But they don’t just have an impact on the local arts and culture scene. With its latest art exhibit upstairs in the gallery, they’re looking to help the lives of women in under developed countries.

Whether its something to host in the music spaces, gallery, or theater, there’s always rooms for one more with the FCLAA.

