DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

In Focus: Hobbyists Show Their Work At The Northern Lights Casino Craft Fair

Shirelle Moore
Jan. 26 2018
Leave a Comment

The craft fair at the Northern Lights Casino in Walker has become the place to be for artists and and hobbyists to show off their pieces. The crafters set up shop at the casino twice a month.

“This craft show here at Northern Lights, I’ve done twice a month now for almost 3 years,” says gemstone cutter Chuck Durnan.

“There’s so much going on and there’s so many fantastic vendors here, and there’s different things every single sale!” says Peggy Smith, who runs Sweet & Sassy Food with her daughter, Bobbie Joe.

Every single item is handmade and each crafter has a different niche.

“Dream catchers, I go out and harvest the willow in the winter when the tree are sleeping. Then you scrape the bark off them and then I do a little quill work in he middle. Each one has a crystal. And then you get the feathers from chickens,” says Patti Harder, a crafter and recylcler who makes jewelry, dream catchers, jams and syrups.

“We come up with new and different ideas, so one of the examples is we take and we make roses out of tootsie rolls and caramels,” says Smith.

Durnan says, “I designed my own cut that’s got 148 facets. And I’ve been faceting gem stones now as a hobby for 40 years.”

Many of the crafters do their work as a hobby and have developed their skills over time. No matter which day you go to the craft fair, you’re almost guaranteed to see something new.

“My husband and I do wood crafts. He cuts things out with a scroll saw and if they’re painted, I probably painted them,” says crafter Judy Renning.

Roxanne Pederson is a jewelry maker who runs her own Etsy shop called Rocky Jewelry Designs. She says, “I started making jewelry a couple of years ago. My stuff is all one of a kind. I never make two of the same thing.”

“I just do cribbage boards on the side just for something to do. They’re all handmade. Each one is [from] different wood. It takes about five hours to do one,” says Jeff Raines, who also makes bird houses.

“This is a good venue for us. It’s a nice location. It’s indoors. No worrying about the weather or rain or any of that kind of stuff that you get in the summertime so this works out really well,” says Durnan.

The crafters say the fair is also the best place to meet people who share a common interest.

Durnan adds, “When you retire, you can’t just walk away from that. You’ve got to stay in connection with people somehow and this hobby has done that for both my wife and I.”

“It’s like a close-knit family that has all adopted one another. So you’ll have a friendly atmosphere and the vendors are willing to bargain with you,” says Smith.

Updates for the craft fair are regularly posted on the Northern Lights Casino website.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Holds 2018 State of the Band Address

Deadline For Local Art Grants Approaching Fast

American Red Cross Holding Blood Drives Across Northern Minnesota

Community Spotlight: Northland Arboretum Fall Art Show

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Margaret Larino said

website ww w. mbekiherbalclinic. com. This treatment is a miracle!!... Read More

Margaret Larino said

I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at age 50. I was still mobile but use a... Read More

Sarah Winkelmann
Sarah Winkelmann said

Here is the link; risinghopefoundation.org/donate/ and it is now at the end of t... Read More

Kristin Wallin said

Can you include a link to Rising Hope Foundation to make it easy for people to d... Read More

Latest Story

Sanford Center Hosts Outdoor Sports Show

Despite the cold and snow of winter outside, it’s a different story inside Bemidji’s Sanford Event Center. Boats and various ATVs are just
Posted on Jan. 26 2018

Latest Stories

Sanford Center Hosts Outdoor Sports Show

Posted on Jan. 26 2018

Report: Minnesota Paid Out $709K In Sexual Harassment Claims

Posted on Jan. 26 2018

DNR Hires New Mille Lacs Lake Fisheries Supervisor

Posted on Jan. 26 2018

Ice Fishing Extravaganza has Strong Impact on Brainerd Community

Posted on Jan. 26 2018

Motorists Urged To Use Caution During Ice Fishing Extravaganza

Posted on Jan. 26 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.