In Focus: Concordia Language Villages Invites Public to Norwegian Language Weekend

Connecting to another culture can be a truly exhilarating experience, and at Concordia Language Villages, creating those once-in-a-lifetime adventures is at the program’s very core.

“Folks from all over the country and sometimes the world come here and get connected with their roots, not just the cultural side of things, but the language side of things,” said Concordia Language Villages Associate Director of Annual Giving and Alumni Relations Ross Dybvig. “You get to use it in a way that you would use it if you were visiting these countries.”

Norwegian courses are taking place there this weekend, where participants are learning the language and actively using it on their own time.

“You’re using the language at meal times, you’re using the language when you’re going to our candy and retail store,” said Dybvig. “We use the language everywhere.”

While learning Norwegian is a large part of this program, another major factor is learning about the culture of Norway, which was showcased by a series of instructional dances performed by Norwegian performance trio KvinneKraft.

“It’s a pleasure to be with friends who are passionate about this, and it’s also just a pure joy to be with other people who are interested in their culture and to try something new,” said KvinneKraft member Mary Klockeman.

“To have other people look like they’re having fun doing this same type of movement with music and listening to music is kind of indescribable but it’s very deep,” added KvinneKraft member Carol Sersland.

This program, while showcasing culture, language and art all in one setting, also provides a sense of community, whether that be to someone with no connection to Norway or to someone who’s ancestry is rooted in the culture.

“It’s an honor,” said KvinneKraft member Kari Tauring. “I feel like I’m really representing my ancestors in a way that is important.”

“It’s great to come together, create community like we’re doing here, and recreate that feeling of family that I grew up with,” said Klockeman.

In additon to Norwegian, Concordia Language Villages offers seven other language experiences, including courses for Finnish, French, and German.

