Lakeland PBS

In Focus: BSU Takes to the Stage with Opera Productions

Emma HudziakMar. 11 2022

Last month, Bemidji State University’s Department of Music produced a full opera production, “Ahmal and the Night Visitors”, for the Bemidji community.

Photo Credit: Bemidji State University

Every year, BSU’s Department of Music produces an opera that performing arts students, faculty, and artists from across the state put on for northern Minnesota. And this year’s theater productions were two stories by Italian composer and director Gian Carlo Menotti.

BSU Associate Professor and Director of Opera Theater Dr. Cory Renbarger said that this was the first year where they were able to perform two opera productions in one academic year. The first, “The Old Maid and the Thief,” was performed in November of 2021. With the COVID-19 pandemic presenting numerous challenges, students were eager to get back on stage.

For Renbarger, the quality and artistic value that comes out of these opera productions is fulfilling as a professor, artist, father, and opera singer himself to see the level of art, passion, and love the students have for this program. He hopes to keep the momentum on productions going with new students coming in, and he is confident that he will have something great for even next year’s performance.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

BSU Names New Dean of Individual & Community Health

BSU and NTC Celebrate International Women’s Day

BSU Appoints New Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs

Golden Apple: BSU Student Giving Back to Hometown at Bemidji Steel Company

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.