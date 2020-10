Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Wind Ensemble concert will be available for audience to enjoy both in person at the Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex and via live stream this Sunday, Nov. 1 at 3 PM.

To attend in person, you must request tickets at musicticketing@bemidjistate.edu. You can click here to watch via live stream.

