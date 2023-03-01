Lakeland PBS

In Business: Zippel Bay Igloo Bar Serves Up Fun on Lake of the Woods

Justin OthoudtFeb. 28 2023

If you happen to be fishing on Lake of the Woods in the winter, the last thing you’d probably expect to see is a bar sitting on the lake waiting for your patronage. But that’s exactly what Zippel Bay Resort has been offering for the last 13 years with their igloo bar.

“We decided a long time ago, if you could bring food and drink close to where people are already having a good time, besides on shore, I think it would be a big hit, so that kind of was the whole process of building it,” explained Zippel Bay Resort owner Nick Painovich.

While a bar on the ice was already something bold and exciting, Zippel Bay Resort knew they had to make it a landmark, so it was decided the bar would take on the shape of a giant igloo to stand out in the winter months.

On its own, a bar in the middle of Lake of the Woods is an incredible sight to see, but what makes The Igloo even more special is the fact that anyone can fish inside the bar itself.

“Good little spot to catch big northerns, and [in] the evening? Pretty good spot to catch some walleyes,” said Painovich, “People come out here, they fish some, have a good time, and come and go as they please.”

While the igloo was created as a unique venture for the resort, it’s now become a hot spot for anglers, snowmobilers, and just about anyone in-between.

Painovich also stated that there are plans to make an impromptu ice skating rink next to The Igloo for customers to use at their leisure before the bar has to be taken down for the season.

By — Justin Othoudt

