In Business: Wells Technology of Bemidji

Andy Wells founded Wells Technology, as a small consulting firm with a $1,300 investment, to address challenges in design, production, and distribution.

Since then, Wells Technology has expanded to offer a wide range of precision machined goods along with the sales of industrial and construction materials as an authorized distribution channel for the Fastenal corporation through continuous growth in capabilities and a foundation in innovation.

“The company has brought in a lot of jobs. We have about 48 employees here now. So it’s new jobs. And companies do this, rather, they’re big or small. They bring employment to the area.” Andy Wells said, CEO of Wells Technology Inc.

Andy Wells, a registered member of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians and originally from the Red Lake Indian Reservation, was able to take advantage of several federal programs that support minorities, such as the Historical Underutilized Business Zone designation, which requires large government contractors to award a portion of their contracts to small businesses located in economically disadvantaged HUB zones.

Wells maintained his Native American Indian background as the company cornerstone as it prospered, which is demonstrated by the fact that 30% of the workforce is Native American.

The main focus Wells had was to increase job training while also providing opportunities to people within the community.

“ We also bring in other things like talent from outside, and we provide some of the technical talent here that comes out of the university. We don’t quite get enough skilled talent in the trades like machining.” Wells said.