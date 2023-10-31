Lakeland PBS

In Business: Wells Technology of Bemidji

Zy'Riah SimmonsOct. 30 2023

Andy Wells founded Wells Technology, as a small consulting firm with a $1,300 investment, to address challenges in design, production, and distribution. 

Since then, Wells Technology has expanded to offer a wide range of precision machined goods along with the sales of industrial and construction materials as an authorized distribution channel for the Fastenal corporation through continuous growth in capabilities and a foundation in innovation. 

“The company has brought in a lot of jobs. We have about 48 employees here now. So it’s new jobs. And companies do this, rather, they’re big or small. They bring employment to the area.” Andy Wells said, CEO of Wells Technology Inc.

Andy Wells, a registered member of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians and originally from the Red Lake Indian Reservation, was able to take advantage of several federal programs that support minorities, such as the Historical Underutilized Business Zone designation, which requires large government contractors to award a portion of their contracts to small businesses located in economically disadvantaged HUB zones. 

Wells maintained his Native American Indian background as the company cornerstone as it prospered, which is demonstrated by the fact that 30% of the workforce is Native American.

 The main focus Wells had was to increase job training while also providing opportunities to people within the community.

“ We also bring in other things like talent from outside, and we provide some of the technical talent here that comes out of the university. We don’t quite get enough skilled talent in the trades like machining.” Wells said.

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Zy'Riah Simmons

Related Posts

In-Focus: A Bemidji Man Won the Minnesota State Walleye Stamp Contest

Inside Look on Gene Dillon STEAM program

In Focus: Watermark Art Center Holds Spooky Story SLAM in Time for Halloween

Bemidji Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country Paced by Senior Leadership

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.