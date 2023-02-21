In Business: Two Hearts in Bemidji Finds New Location Almost a Full Year After Fire

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

After a fire almost put her store out of business, Govinder Davgun saw not only her staff come out to support her, but the Bemidji community as well.

In March of 2022, Davgun thought her 25-year dream of owning and running Two Hearts Bridal & Proms had gone up in flames after there was an apartment fire above the old location for her business. But after 10 months and a lot of work, that dream is still a reality. Two Hearts has moved to a new location along the same street and will continue to provide its services to all who are looking to find that perfect dress.

Despite having to send 700 dresses to the Twin Cities for restoration due to smoke and water damage, the rest of Two Hearts’ stock was provided another home through available storage at Freeberg & Grund in downtown Bemidji. This support was just the start of local helping local.

Davgun has taken pride in her store and the work accomplished to keep it running for 25 years. Building a client base, Davgun does all alterations in house. In order to prevent two of the same dress appearing at the same event, she also looks to what the client wants in a dress to make it more unique.

At their new location, Two Hearts looks to not only show off the expanded space and additions, such as a bridal waiting room, but also to work with the community that supported them.

Two Hearts Bridal & Proms is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

