Apartment in Downtown Bemidji Damaged in Fire

Mary BalstadMar. 18 2022

Photo Credit: Bemidji Fire Department

Bemidji police and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a structure fire that happened last night when an apartment located above a downtown business caught fire.

The Bemidji Fire Department promptly responded to a call of an apartment fire on Thursday, March 18 at about 7:29 PM. The apartment is located above Brigid’s Pub at 317 Beltrami Avenue.

Upon arrival, firefighters spotted heavy smoke coming from a second-story window. Entering the building, firefighters found the fire and extinguished it. 27 firefighters and 10 pieces of equipment were on the scene for almost six hours.

The Bemidji Fire Department received assistance from Bemidji Police Department, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Bemidji Ambulance Service, Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Otter Tail Power Company.

Both the apartment and its contents sustained heavy damage. Adjacent apartments and businesses sustained smoke and water damage.

There are no reported injuries. The source of the fire is currently under investigation, but it appears to be accidental.

