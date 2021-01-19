In Business: The Dog House Inn Welcomes Furry Friends in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

One Bemidji couple turned their love for animals into a new business.

For Janet and Brent Holbrook, their passion for animals has been a life-long interest. So after their friends repeatedly asked for help watching their pets, the Holbrooks came up with an idea which became The Dog House Inn, a facility for doggy day care as well as long-term lodging for pets.

Despite starting a new business in February of 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic began, they’ve seen some benefits to a slower start. Specifically, they got the chance to learn a lot as their first year unfolds.

The facility was designed by Janet and built largely by Brent, meaning it suits their needs perfectly. Since they opened their doors, The Dog House Inn has seen over 350 different canine clients.

