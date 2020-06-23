In Business: The Chocolate Ox Dishes Out Desserts in Nisswa

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Chocolate Ox in Nisswa is a family-run candy store that is known for their truffle chocolates and premium ice cream.

Upon entry, The Chocolate Ox is like a sweet land of nostalgia. There are mountains of chocolate truffles in their display cases, and patrons wait patiently for their popular premium ice cream.

The Chocolate Ox is typically open for business from April to January, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, owners opened their doors in May with multiple safety measures in place.

Some of their top sellers include jelly beans, assorted chocolates, taffy, and ice cream. Staff say that it’s important to have treats that are familiar to customers, but to also have items from other areas that customers can try for the first time.

For those visiting The Chocolate Ox this summer, staff members want to remind visitors to have on mask before entering, as social distancing can be difficult inside their three-different locations.

