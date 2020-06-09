Lakeland PBS

In Business: StoneHouse Coffee and Roastery in Nisswa

Chantelle Calhoun — Jun. 8 2020

StoneHouse Coffee and Roastery in Nisswa is a small-town family-run business that imports their coffee beans from all around the world.

Owners Mike and Julie French have been in the business of making coffee for nearly 20 years, and their mission is to find the world’s best coffee beans. Their number one priority when choosing coffee beans from places like Guatemala, Africa, and Costa Rica is to make sure that the growers have good business standards.

StoneHouse Coffee has also adapted to COVID-19 restrictions by allowing only five people into their store at a time, as well as requiring social distancing and masks for employees. StoneHouse Coffee also has a second location with a drive-thru in Nisswa for those who prefer stay in their vehicles.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

