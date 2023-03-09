Lakeland PBS

In Business: Northern Pacific Center Offers Entrepreneurs Opportunities to Start a Business

Hanky HazeltonMar. 8 2023

The Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd is a 150-year-old property that’s been restored and now houses modern-day events and shops. As they continue to expand and build, they want entrepreneurs to know that they have opportunities available for anyone looking to start a new business.

Northern Pacific Center staff says that with up to 5,000 visitors per event, that exposure gives entrepreneurs a leg-up in starting a business at the center. There are three different options for housing different kinds and sizes of businesses – vendor markets, shops, and brick-and-mortar leases.

Whether there it’s with tenants or an event, the Northern Pacific Center says they hope to build partnerships that are long-lasting.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

Brainerd Updates Property Maintenance Ordinance to Speed Up Handling Violations

Breezy Point Resort Hosts 18th Annual Brainerd Polar Plunge at Pelican Lake

Lakes Area Rescue Looking for Volunteers, Equipment Donations as They Expand Services

Brainerd Residents Learn About Ramadan, MN’s Muslim Community at CLC Cultural Thursday Event

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.