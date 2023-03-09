In Business: Northern Pacific Center Offers Entrepreneurs Opportunities to Start a Business

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd is a 150-year-old property that’s been restored and now houses modern-day events and shops. As they continue to expand and build, they want entrepreneurs to know that they have opportunities available for anyone looking to start a new business.

Northern Pacific Center staff says that with up to 5,000 visitors per event, that exposure gives entrepreneurs a leg-up in starting a business at the center. There are three different options for housing different kinds and sizes of businesses – vendor markets, shops, and brick-and-mortar leases.

Whether there it’s with tenants or an event, the Northern Pacific Center says they hope to build partnerships that are long-lasting.

