In Business: Jack’s House in Brainerd Hosts Winter Bowling Events

This time of year has a lot of families and friends coming together looking for fun activities. If you’re not looking to get out in the cold and snow, bowling could be an option.

Jack’s House in Brainerd held community open bowling nights all December long to give everyone an activity they can participate in, be active, and have fun while staying inside and avoiding Minnesota winters.

But let’s not forget that bowling is also a sport, and a very competitive one at that. If you’re looking for that rush of competition, you can also join one of the many bowling leagues no matter what your experience and skill level might be.

However the sport of bowling might appeal to you, there is no better time than the holiday season to enjoy the company of the tight-knit bowling community within the Brainerd area.

