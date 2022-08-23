In Business: Bemidji Coffee Shop Goes Independent Under New Owner

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

A Bemidji coffee shop recently changed ownership, going from a regional brand to an independent name, all under the leadership of a 21-year-old entrepreneur.

“WE ARE OPEN” – this sign hangs above the newly reopened The Coffee District, letting people know the coffee is still brewing and food is served, just with a change of name. Previously a Dunn Brothers Coffee, the new shop opened at the same location on August 5th and has already seen support from the community.

“Change is sometimes hard. Especially when people have been coming to a specific coffee shop for literally over a decade,” said Madi Stone, The Coffee District’s owner. “It’s been nice to hear, ‘oh good, the people that actually come here and support us every day, still want to come here and support us every single day.'”

Stone was the manager at Dunn Brothers Coffee in Bemidji for two years before purchasing the building and taking four days to remodel the inside of it. Now, she aims to have this shop be a space for a wide range of customers.

As a Bemidji local, Stone says she knows the area and what could work for the coffee shop’s menu. But she didn’t do all this work alone. Instead, she listened to suggestions and feedback from those who worked at the coffee shop before and after the name change.

Stone also supports other local businesses by showcasing and selling their products in The Coffee District. The shop is open from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

