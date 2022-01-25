In Business: Baxter Appliance Store Looks to Become Employee Owned

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

“Help wanted” signs can be seen all around the Brainerd area as businesses continue searching for staff. With competition for employees high, one local business’s mission is creating less turnover and harder working employees.

While many places are short-staffed, Schroeder’s Appliance Center is growing, and owner Trevor Haasch is looking to make it an employee-owned business by 2030. He hopes to bring in workers for long periods of time so that they think of it as a career and are benefiting from the work they do.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today