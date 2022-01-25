Lakeland PBS

In Business: Baxter Appliance Store Looks to Become Employee Owned

Chris BurnsJan. 24 2022

“Help wanted” signs can be seen all around the Brainerd area as businesses continue searching for staff. With competition for employees high, one local business’s mission is creating less turnover and harder working employees.

While many places are short-staffed, Schroeder’s Appliance Center is growing, and owner Trevor Haasch is looking to make it an employee-owned business by 2030. He hopes to bring in workers for long periods of time so that they think of it as a career and are benefiting from the work they do.

By — Chris Burns

