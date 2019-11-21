Identity Released of Cass Lake Homicide Victim, Minor Taken Into Custody

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deceased 19-year-old man who was found in a residence in the City of Cass Lake as Brandon Morgan Jr. of Cass Lake.

According to a release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 18 at 5:53 p.m., the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to an emergency call at a residence in the City of Cass Lake. Deputies arrived and located Morgan Jr. dead. An investigation was immediately initiated with the assistance of the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

A 15-year-old male has been taken into custody and formal charges are pending, according to a release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of death has been ruled a homicide and the investigation is ongoing.

