Icy Road Leads to Ambulance Rollover
Jeremy Jody Black, 43 of Mora, lost control of the ambulance he was driving heading west on Highway 23 at approximately 8:11 am, on Sunday December 29. The ambulance rotated clockwise on the slushy icy road before spinning out of control near Foreston in Milo Township.
According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, Black was sent to St.Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Non-emergency patients, Lisa J.Dayton, 54 and Peter Eugene Gagnon, 51, both or Mora, were wearing seat belts. Dayton and Gagnon were not injured.
