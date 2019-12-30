Lakeland PBS

Icy Road Leads to Ambulance Rollover

Chantelle Calhoun — Dec. 30 2019

Jeremy Jody Black, 43 of Mora, lost control of the ambulance he was driving heading west on Highway 23 at approximately 8:11 am, on Sunday December 29. The ambulance rotated clockwise on the slushy icy road before spinning out of control near Foreston in Milo Township.

According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, Black was sent to St.Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Non-emergency patients, Lisa J.Dayton, 54 and Peter Eugene Gagnon, 51, both or Mora, were wearing seat belts. Dayton and Gagnon were not injured.

