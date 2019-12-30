Icy Road Leads to Ambulance Rollover

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Jeremy Jody Black, 43 of Mora, lost control of the ambulance he was driving heading west on Highway 23 at approximately 8:11 am, on Sunday December 29. The ambulance rotated clockwise on the slushy icy road before spinning out of control near Foreston in Milo Township.

According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, Black was sent to St.Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Non-emergency patients, Lisa J.Dayton, 54 and Peter Eugene Gagnon, 51, both or Mora, were wearing seat belts. Dayton and Gagnon were not injured.

