Husband of Woman Found Dead on Road Near Fort Ripley Charged with Murder

Lakeland News — Jul. 13 2023

Tony McClelland (Credit: Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office)

The husband of a woman who was found dead along a Crow Wing County road in June is now charged with four felonies in connection with her death.

47-year-old Tony James McClelland of Fort Ripley is accused of using his vehicle to hit 49-year-old Angela McClelland after the two had gotten into an argument and Angela got out of the vehicle. He is charged with:

  • second-degree murder with intent-not premeditated
  • first-degree manslaughter-intentionally cause death in the heat of passion
  • criminal vehicular homicide-operate vehicle with negligence-under influence of alcohol
  • criminal vehicular homicide-driver who causes collision leaves scene.

Bond or bail has been set at $2 million without conditions or $1 million with conditions.

Angela McClelland’s body was found lying the roadway near Highway 371 by the intersection of Legend Lane and Killian Road early in the morning on June 25th. According to the criminal complaint in the case, Tony and Angela McClelland attended a party the night of June 24th and left early the next morning. Tony told authorities the two got into an argument and Angela left the vehicle, but that he was drunk and doesn’t remember much after that.

Evidence processed from under Tony’s SUV found blood that matched Angela’s. Forensic data also place the SUV at the location of where Angela’s body was found at the suspected time of death.

By — Lakeland News

