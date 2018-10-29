Hubbard County Jury Finds Two Men Guilty Of Drug Crimes

Two people have been found guilty in two separate drug trials that were held last week in Hubbard County.

Erica Randall of the Hubbard County Attorney’s Office tried the case of the State Vs. Kyle Edward Tysver on October 24th and 25th. Tysver was charged with a one count complaint of 3rd degree controlled substance crime sale.

The jury found Tysver guilty following the presentation of evidence, which included the sale of exactly 3.5 grams of methamphetamine for $200. Tysver will be sentenced next month on November 13th.

In the second trial, Randall tried the case of the State Vs. Odell Branson. Branson was charged with one count complaint of 3rd degree controlled substance crime sale.

The jury found Branson guilty following the presentation of evidence, which involved multiple sales of prescription controlled substances. Branson will be sentenced later this year on December 3rd.

Both of the cases resulted from the investigation and arrest of over twenty narcotic sales cases earlier this spring.

The cases were investigated by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota Bureau Of Criminal Apprehension and the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force.