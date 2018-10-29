Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Hubbard County Jury Finds Two Men Guilty Of Drug Crimes

Shirelle Moore
Oct. 29 2018
Leave a Comment

Two people have been found guilty in two separate drug trials that were held last week in Hubbard County.

Erica Randall of the Hubbard County Attorney’s Office tried the case of the State Vs. Kyle Edward Tysver on October 24th and 25th. Tysver was charged with a one count complaint of 3rd degree controlled substance crime sale.

The jury found Tysver guilty following the presentation of evidence, which included the sale of exactly 3.5 grams of methamphetamine for $200. Tysver will be sentenced next month on November 13th.

In the second trial, Randall tried the case of the State Vs. Odell Branson. Branson was charged with one count complaint of 3rd degree controlled substance crime sale.

The jury found Branson guilty following the presentation of evidence, which involved multiple sales of prescription controlled substances. Branson will be sentenced later this year on December 3rd.

Both of the cases resulted from the investigation and arrest of over twenty narcotic sales cases earlier this spring.

The cases were investigated by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota Bureau Of Criminal Apprehension and the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Akeley Man Found Guilty Of Third-Degree Sale Of A Controlled Substance

Woman Arrested After Stabbing Man In Lake George

Region 2 Arts Council Offering Art Learning Grant

Two Arrested In Cass County For Meth Sales

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Jersey Teapot said

What are their stances on cannabis legalization?... Read More

AJ Feldman
AJ Feldman said

Hi Jim, The boys soccer team plays St. Cloud Cathedral in the section semifina... Read More

Jim Simmons said

Trying to follow the Bemidji boys soccer and wrestling from Oklahoma. Are you a... Read More

Estella Ramczyk said

That was a wonderful article by Anthony Scott about the BMX and what Justin Bar... Read More

Latest Story

Deer Season Opens Saturday

Minnesota’s firearms deer season begins a half-hour before sunrise on Saturday, Nov. 3, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources expects
Posted on Oct. 29 2018

Latest Stories

Deer Season Opens Saturday

Posted on Oct. 29 2018

Bemidji Football Dominates Moorhead to Advance to Section Final

Posted on Oct. 27 2018

Brainerd Football Advances to the Section Final Defeating Alexandria

Posted on Oct. 27 2018

Royalton Football Shuts Out Aitkin to Advance in Playoff Matchup

Posted on Oct. 27 2018

BSU Women's Hockey Falls Against Minnesota State

Posted on Oct. 27 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.