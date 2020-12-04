Lakeland PBS

Holiday at the Dam in Crosslake Canceled, But Still Celebrated

Chris BurnsDec. 3 2020

The Pine River Dam raises and lowers the water level to connect 13 lakes in the area, but it’s its lights that connect the community. Although this year’s Holiday at the Dam event is canceled this year, people can still go enjoy the lights throughout the holiday season.

The lights on the dam get lit every night until the holiday season is over. After sunset this Saturday, Dec. 5, people are encouraged to go check out the lights and get their 2020-branded birch disc ornament.

