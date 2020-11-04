Historic Crow Wing County Courthouse Enforces Safety Measures During Election Day

Click to print (Opens in new window)

As early as 7 AM, voters came to the Historic Crow Wing Courthouse in Brainerd to cast their ballots. There were rushes before work and during the lunch hour, but at other times, the polls were quieter.

The Historic Courthouse separated voters on the second and third floors. The second floor was for people who already filled out their ballot and needed to drop it off. On the third floor, voters filled out their ballots.

The safety measures that the Historic Courthouse enforced were:

Six feet of distance between voters

Masks mandatory

Only two voters were allowed in the voting room at a time

Voters entered through one door and exited through another

The pens they used to sign their receipt were the same that they used to cast their vote. The pen was then turned over to workers who sterilized them for reuse throughout the day

