Hilltop Square Senior Housing Project Aims to Repurpose Eagle Bend School Building

Sammy HolladayMar. 8 2024

The Hilltop Square Senior Housing Project was started in 2017 to convert the Eagle Bend school building into a senior housing facility. The project has had applications to repurpose the school denied twice, but is still hopeful to receive the funding necessary to begin working.

When the Eagle Valley School District was dissolved, there were talks on what should be done with the buildings that were used for schools. For the Eagle Bend school building, that use became clear quickly.

This project could not only be beneficial for the senior citizens in this community but the community as a whole itself.

The committee plans on making senior voices heard. Plans include a letter campaign to legislators in St. Paul and busing down groups of seniors to demonstrate in front of the Capitol to show how much senior housing is needed.

The committee will file again for state funding, hoping that the third time is the charm for its applications. The application in 2023 missed out by two points.

The Hilltop Square Senior Housing committee has worked closely with Minnesota State Representative Mike Wiener and State Senators Paul Utke and John Hoffman on the best way to get the project started and completed.

