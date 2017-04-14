DONATE

LPTV NEWS

High School Students Earn Mechatronics Certification

Haydee Clotter
Apr. 13 2017
Leave a Comment

Jacob Smith from Bemidji High School is one step closer to fulfilling his dreams.

“I’m going to go to school down at Alexandra Technical and Community College for Machine Tool and these will help me obtain that degree,” said Smith.

Smith along with ten other students from Bagley and Bemidji High School received certificates for their third term completion of the Mechatronics program at Northwest Technical College.

The Mechatronics Academy provides training on technical and electrical systems. Now, Smith is working with Wells Technology and is applying what he’s learned.

“Especially the safety skills to everyday work scenarios as I’m working in industry,” said Smith. “It’s very valuable and neat to see different processes come out.”

Courses include AC/DC electrical and basic hydraulics. Bemidji High School Principal Brian Stefanich says the students hard work pays off because their grades show it.

“You can see the pride and just their passion,” said Stefanich. ‘They’re hands on learners they want to dog right in and work with their hands.”

“Our businesses out manufacturers in the Bemidji area and our region have spoken up and there are jobs waiting for our students. The companies and the manufacturers in the area want to have 250 employees in the pipeline each year.”

This year the school district footed the $1,200 bill for each student to compete the program.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Baseball Enters Season With High Expectations

Lakeland Currents: Local Government Aid

Annual Furr Bowl Draws Large Crowd To Help Animal Shelter

Lumberjacks Experience Will Lead Them In 2017

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Lisa Jordan at The Crossing Arts Alliance said

Thank you so much for shining a light on our young artists at the Young at Art e... Read More

Janis said

Kyle was the son of my ex brother in law. My prayers are with the Schiltz family... Read More

Willie Davis said

Willie Davis and VFW post 6206 Color/Honor Guard sends a big thank you to Ms... Read More

Kelly said

I Sure was one of the people that did get a pic with clifford I Just Don't see i... Read More

0

Golden Apple: King Elementary Food Pantry Program Goes The Extra Yard With The Super Bowl Fund

Students at Deer River’s King Elementary in poverty or otherwise needing a little extra food at home have been able pick it up at the school’s
Posted on Apr. 13 2017

Recently Added

Golden Apple: King Elementary Food Pantry Program Goes The Extra Yard With The Super Bowl Fund

Posted on Apr. 13 2017

MnDOT Announces Over 200 Road And Bridge Construction Projects

Posted on Apr. 13 2017

Bemidji Sanford Health Launches New Clinic For Hypertension

Posted on Apr. 13 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.