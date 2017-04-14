High School Students Earn Mechatronics Certification

Jacob Smith from Bemidji High School is one step closer to fulfilling his dreams.

“I’m going to go to school down at Alexandra Technical and Community College for Machine Tool and these will help me obtain that degree,” said Smith.

Smith along with ten other students from Bagley and Bemidji High School received certificates for their third term completion of the Mechatronics program at Northwest Technical College.

The Mechatronics Academy provides training on technical and electrical systems. Now, Smith is working with Wells Technology and is applying what he’s learned.

“Especially the safety skills to everyday work scenarios as I’m working in industry,” said Smith. “It’s very valuable and neat to see different processes come out.”

Courses include AC/DC electrical and basic hydraulics. Bemidji High School Principal Brian Stefanich says the students hard work pays off because their grades show it.

“You can see the pride and just their passion,” said Stefanich. ‘They’re hands on learners they want to dog right in and work with their hands.”

“Our businesses out manufacturers in the Bemidji area and our region have spoken up and there are jobs waiting for our students. The companies and the manufacturers in the area want to have 250 employees in the pipeline each year.”

This year the school district footed the $1,200 bill for each student to compete the program.