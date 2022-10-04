Heritage Church of Baxter Celebrates 100 Years

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A big milestone has been accomplished by Heritage Church in Baxter. Last Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, the church celebrated 100 years of serving the community.

Churches come and go from time to time, and those that stay find it remarkable to hit that 100-year anniversary. For Heritage Church, they have hit that mark and so much more.

When thinking of church, some might assume it’s all preaching and singing. Although that is the main focus, Heritage also makes time for fellowship and fun activities, like the carnival games they had over the weekend for their congregation.

More information on the church can be found on their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today