Hennepin County Sheriff Suspected of Drunken Driving

Lakeland News — Dec. 8 2021

Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities suspect Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson was driving drunk when he crashed a county vehicle in western Minnesota.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the State Patrol said Hutchinson rolled the vehicle early Wednesday morning just east of Alexandria. He was alone and suffered noncritical injuries.

Douglas County sheriff’s deputies responded and suspected Hutchinson was impaired. A state trooper took a urine sample from Hutchinson, who issued a statement acknowledging he was driving after drinking and he’s under investigation for driving under the influence. He said he made an “inexcusable decision.”

