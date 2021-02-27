Health Officials Say COVID-19 Could Lead to Increased Risk of Heart Attacks
February is American Heart Month. Risk factors for heart disease include high cholesterol, diabetes, and high blood pressure. Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death and illness in the country.
Heart attacks tend to increase in the cold months due to additional strenuous activity, namely snow shoveling and arteries constricting in the cold, which adds stress to the heart. There are also heart risks that go hand and hand with COVID-19. While there is still a lot of information yet to be determined, health officials are seeing correlations.
You can check your heart disease risk level online at cvriskcalculator.com.
