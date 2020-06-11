Gyms Begin to Reopen Across the State Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Click to print (Opens in new window)

After the governor’s announcement that gyms could reopen this week at 25 percent capacity, gyms in the Brainerd region have created preparedness plans and had procedures set in place before opening their doors.

Today is the first day back to some normalcy after restrictions were loosened for restaurants, gyms and other leisurely amenities. Takedown Gym in Brainerd reopened at 5:00 a.m. this morning, with training class starting right away.

To keep the public active, some gyms have opted for a virtual experience, but Takedown Gym decided to put all of their memberships on hold to limit the burden of ongoing bills.

At the Brainerd Lakes YMCA, staff have been working on safety measures like spacing out equipment and lockers, right up to minutes before opening.

To maintain the health and wellness of members, some gyms are offering reserved times to workout, which can help with sanitation in between occupancy. As gyms continue to open across the state, some facilities are not requiring masks during workout sessions, but social distancing is strongly recommended.

