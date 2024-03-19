Grygla Man Arrested After Allegedly Crashing into Squad Car During Chase

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 52-year-old Grygla man was arrested after he allegedly crashed intentionally into a Bemidji Police Department squad car during a pursuit.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, at a little past 1 a.m. on Saturday, a deputy and a Blackduck police officer noticed a vehicle driven by Jason Moe stopped at an intersection that remained stationary, despite no opposing traffic.

After signaling for a turn and then failing to do so, law enforcement attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle accelerated and proceeded south on Highway 71. The pursuit reached 100 mph as the suspect approached Hines.

Bemidji police officers were at Farley Drive and Highway 71 when the suspect vehicle reportedly attempted to hit one of the squad cars. The officer maneuvered to avoid a head-on collision, but the squad car was struck on its driver’s rear side. The suspect vehicle then became disabled at a tree line.

Deputies and officers attempted to apprehend the suspect, who reportedly resisted arrest, and pepper spray was used to gain compliance.

Moe was arrested for fleeing in a motor vehicle, first-degree assault-use of deadly force on a peace officer, second-degree driving while impaired, and obstruction with force. Moe was transported to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center and was taken into custody after being medically cleared.

