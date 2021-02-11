Group in Hibbing Plans Public Tribute to Bob Dylan

Click to print (Opens in new window)

When musician and songwriter Bob Dylan won the Nobel Prize in Literature nearly five years ago, his hometown of Hibbing, Minnesota decided they wanted a piece of public art to commemorate his work.

In the years since the Hibbing Dylan Project formed, they have just completed the necessary fundraising for their idea. Their goal is to erect a public work of art in honor of Dylan outside of his former alma mater, Hibbing High School. They hope the piece can be used to educate and inspire future generations of graduates.

They plan to break ground on the project in May of this year and have the piece finished by October.

