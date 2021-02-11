Lakeland PBS

Group in Hibbing Plans Public Tribute to Bob Dylan

Betsy Melin — Feb. 10 2021

When musician and songwriter Bob Dylan won the Nobel Prize in Literature nearly five years ago, his hometown of Hibbing, Minnesota decided they wanted a piece of public art to commemorate his work.

In the years since the Hibbing Dylan Project formed, they have just completed the necessary fundraising for their idea. Their goal is to erect a public work of art in honor of Dylan outside of his former alma mater, Hibbing High School. They hope the piece can be used to educate and inspire future generations of graduates.

They plan to break ground on the project in May of this year and have the piece finished by October.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Public Tasked with Creating Theme for Babe Statue in Brainerd

Studio for Artists with Disabilities Expanding Program Statewide

Body of Missing Hibbing Man Found in Itasca County

“Project for Change” Hosts Rally in Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.