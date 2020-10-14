Lakeland PBS

Great River Rescue Hosting Virtual Fall Fundraiser

Destiny Wiggins — Oct. 13 2020

Great River Rescue in Bemidji is hosting a virtual fundraiser to help support and benefit their work to help animals in the community.

The organization has started a silent auction on their Facebook page where you can win different donations and prizes.

The organization has a goal of raising $10,000. You can view the virtual fundraiser on their Facebook page or on their website.

The live stream will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 16th.

Destiny Wiggins

