Great River Rescue Hosting Virtual Fall Fundraiser
Great River Rescue in Bemidji is hosting a virtual fundraiser to help support and benefit their work to help animals in the community.
The organization has started a silent auction on their Facebook page where you can win different donations and prizes.
The organization has a goal of raising $10,000. You can view the virtual fundraiser on their Facebook page or on their website.
The live stream will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 16th.
