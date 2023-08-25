Gracewin Living in Baxter Celebrates Completed Construction with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Members of the Brainerd Lakes community gathered in Baxter on Thursday to celebrate the ribbon-cutting ceremony of Gracewin Living, a new housing cooperative meant for citizens ages 55 and older.

“We’ve been working really hard over the last couple of months and last month actually started welcoming in our first residents, which we staged in move-ins and continue to do that,” said Lisa Anteau, Gracewin Living Head of Sales & Marketing.

The living space boasts several amenities for residents to enjoy, ranging from artist spaces to community centers.

“The bar was pretty high,” said Anteau. “This is one of the best areas in the state of Minnesota as far as outdoor recreation and just having wonderful things to do.”

“They have community rooms, a library, we can do something new everyday,” said Gracewin Living resident Lyla Drometer.

A large part of the day’s celebration included giving the public a tour of the facility itself, so that they too could see the amenities offered by the cooperative.

“To really unleash Gracewin on the community of Baxter felt amazing today,” said Anteau.

“A lot of people didn’t even know we were here,” added Drometer. “And they’re coming in here just to see what there is to offer here.”

Beyond its amenities, Gracewin hopes it can prove to be a living center dedicated to fostering community for its residents.

“Because we did not grow up in this community, we didn’t know anyone,” said Drometer. “And we’ve met some wonderful people here.”

“You have a built in community of friends that really become like family and you’re reaping wonderful economic benefits at the same time and enjoying fantastic amenities,” said Anteau.

Gracewin Living will also be celebrating their official opening with a block party on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today