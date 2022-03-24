Gov. Walz to Fish on Leech Lake Reservation with Grand Rapids Guide for 2022 Fishing Opener

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Governor Tim Walz announced today that he will be traveling up north to fish on the Leech Lake Reservation for the annual Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener. Tom Neustrom, a fishing guide based out of Grand Rapids, will assist Walz when he heads out to fish on May 14th.

The details of what specific lake Walz will be fishing on has not yet been determined. However, it will be the first time that a Minnesota governor will open up the fishing season on the Leech Lake reservation in 15 years, as Governor Tim Pawlenty made the trip up to Walker in the spring of 2007.

Neustrom has been a fishing guide in northern Minnesota for over 35 years. He guides on Leech Lake, Lake Winnibigoshish, Cass Lake, Bowstring Lake, Sand Lake, Pokegama Lake, and Upper Red Lake.

Walz will also be joined by Leech Lake Chairman Faron Jackson, Sr. and Leech Lake fishing guide Rory Haaland to mark the annual tradition.

The day before Walz heads out to fish with Neustrom, DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen will be at the Chippewa National Forest to discuss the present and future of fishing and the outdoor tourism economy in Minnesota.

On average, Minnesota licenses about 1.4 million anglers a year, and with 4,500 lakes along with 16,000 miles of fish-able streams and rivers May 14th. The Governor’s Fishing Opener was designed in 1948 to help promote Minnesota’s Multi-billion dollar fishing industry.

