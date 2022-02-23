Lakeland PBS

Gov. Walz Calls Special Election to Fill Rep. Hagedorn Seat

Lakeland News — Feb. 22 2022

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday officially called a special election to fill a vacant congressional seat in southern Minnesota after U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn died last week following a battle with kidney cancer.

A special primary will be held on May 24 followed by the special election on Aug. 9. Candidates for the special election will likely run again in the November election that will decide who will hold the seat in the next Congress under Minnesota’s new political maps released last week.

The 59-year-old Hagedorn was a conservative Republican and staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump.

