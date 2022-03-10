Lakeland PBS

GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Jensen Picks Ex-Viking Birk as Running Mate

Lakeland News — Mar. 9 2022

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has named former Minnesota Viking and Baltimore Ravens center Matt Birk as his running mate.

Jensen made the announcement Tuesday night at a rally in Eagan. He’s the first candidate to announce a running mate in the large field of GOP hopefuls seeking to unseat Democratic Gov. Tim Walz.

Minnesota Democratic Party Chairman Ken Martin accused Jensen of “doubling down on far-right extremism” by selecting Birk, who has opposed same-sex marriage, abortion rights and the Walz administration’s response to COVID-19. Birk spent a decade with the Vikings before joining the Ravens in 2009.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Hundreds Rally at State Capitol in Support of Ukraine

Walz Orders State Agencies to Terminate Russian Contracts

Minnesota Senate Takes Up GOP “Parents Bill of Rights”

Cory Hepola Runs for MN Governor as Third-Party Candidate

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.