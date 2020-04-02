Lakeland PBS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – The Best Sweet Potato Fries

The Best Sweet Potato Fries

2 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled
2 tablespoons olive oil plus more for greasing baking sheet
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with aluminum foil. Brush a light coating of olive oil over the foil. Set aside.
Cut peeled sweet potatoes into sticks about 3 inches long and 1/4 to 1/2-inch wide. Place in a large bowl and toss with the 2 tablespoons olive oil.
Mix the spices, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Sprinkle over the prepared sweet potatoes and toss to coat. Spread in a single layer on prepared baking sheet.
Bake until brown and crisp on the bottom, about 15 minutes. Flip the potato sticks and bake another 10 to 15 minutes. Serve hot.
Makes 4 to 6 servings.

What do you think?

