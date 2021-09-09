Lakeland PBS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Fresh Cabbage Salad

Nathan DatresSep. 8 2021

Cabbage Salad (when cabbage is fresh from the farmer)

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup organic canola oil or flavorless oil of your choice
  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons honey, preferably from local bees
  • 1 heaping tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • Kosher salt, to taste
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped red onion
  • Thinly sliced green cabbage
  • Flat-leaf (Italian) parsley, coarsely chopped
  • Dried cranberries, chopped
  • Sliced almonds, toasted (see how-to in Tips below)

Instructions

  1. Whisk oil, vinegar, honey, mustard and salt together in a bowl. Stir in finely chopped red onion.
  2. Set aside.
  3. In a large glass bowl, toss cabbage together with parsley and dried cranberries.
  4. Ladle dressing over the cabbage mixture. Toss up to coat all the ingredients with dressing.
  5. Just before serving, toss in the toasted almonds.

Sue’s Tips

To toast almonds, arrange in a single layer on a baking sheet or an oven-safe skillet. Place in preheated 350-degree oven. Check at 5 minutes, then stir every 3 minutes until golden brown. Remove from oven and immediately transfer the almonds to a plate to cool.

This dressing is versatile. It is great on a salad of spinach, chopped apples and chopped roasted and salted peanuts.

Salad ingredients can be tossed up in a bowl, sealed tightly, and refrigerated for a couple of days before eating. When ready to eat, add the dressing that you’ve already mixed up and stored in a jar in the refrigerator and sprinkle the almonds over the salad.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nathan Datres

