Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Fresh Cabbage Salad
Cabbage Salad (when cabbage is fresh from the farmer)
Ingredients
- 1/3 cup organic canola oil or flavorless oil of your choice
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons honey, preferably from local bees
- 1 heaping tablespoon Dijon mustard
- Kosher salt, to taste
- 1/2 cup finely chopped red onion
- Thinly sliced green cabbage
- Flat-leaf (Italian) parsley, coarsely chopped
- Dried cranberries, chopped
- Sliced almonds, toasted (see how-to in Tips below)
Instructions
- Whisk oil, vinegar, honey, mustard and salt together in a bowl. Stir in finely chopped red onion.
- Set aside.
- In a large glass bowl, toss cabbage together with parsley and dried cranberries.
- Ladle dressing over the cabbage mixture. Toss up to coat all the ingredients with dressing.
- Just before serving, toss in the toasted almonds.
Sue’s Tips
To toast almonds, arrange in a single layer on a baking sheet or an oven-safe skillet. Place in preheated 350-degree oven. Check at 5 minutes, then stir every 3 minutes until golden brown. Remove from oven and immediately transfer the almonds to a plate to cool.
This dressing is versatile. It is great on a salad of spinach, chopped apples and chopped roasted and salted peanuts.
Salad ingredients can be tossed up in a bowl, sealed tightly, and refrigerated for a couple of days before eating. When ready to eat, add the dressing that you’ve already mixed up and stored in a jar in the refrigerator and sprinkle the almonds over the salad.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.