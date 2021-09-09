Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Fresh Cabbage Salad

Cabbage Salad (when cabbage is fresh from the farmer)

Sue’s Tips

To toast almonds, arrange in a single layer on a baking sheet or an oven-safe skillet. Place in preheated 350-degree oven. Check at 5 minutes, then stir every 3 minutes until golden brown. Remove from oven and immediately transfer the almonds to a plate to cool.

This dressing is versatile. It is great on a salad of spinach, chopped apples and chopped roasted and salted peanuts.

Salad ingredients can be tossed up in a bowl, sealed tightly, and refrigerated for a couple of days before eating. When ready to eat, add the dressing that you’ve already mixed up and stored in a jar in the refrigerator and sprinkle the almonds over the salad.