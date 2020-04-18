Golf Courses and Driving Ranges to Reopen in Minnesota

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Governor Tim Walz issued new guidelines on Friday regarding outdoor activities, and under the executive order, golf courses and driving ranges will now reopen. Golf courses all over the state are now preparing to get golfers back on the greens as soon as possible.

Not everything will be quite back to normal, though, as clubhouses and pro shops will remain closed, golf carts will be limited to only one rider per cart, and it’ll be very important that golfers follow the rules of social distancing when out on the course.

If you want to get out and golf, you should make sure to check each course’s website before you go out, as every course may have different start dates for when they open back up.

In addition to golf being allowed, Governor Walz also allowed the reopening of bait shops, outdoor shooting ranges and game farms, public and private parks and trails, and certain boating and off-highway vehicle services.

