Lakeland PBS

Golf Courses and Driving Ranges to Reopen in Minnesota

Chaz MootzApr. 17 2020

Governor Tim Walz issued new guidelines on Friday regarding outdoor activities, and under the executive order, golf courses and driving ranges will now reopen. Golf courses all over the state are now preparing to get golfers back on the greens as soon as possible.

Not everything will be quite back to normal, though, as clubhouses and pro shops will remain closed, golf carts will be limited to only one rider per cart, and it’ll be very important that golfers follow the rules of social distancing when out on the course.

If you want to get out and golf, you should make sure to check each course’s website before you go out, as every course may have different start dates for when they open back up.

In addition to golf being allowed, Governor Walz also allowed the reopening of bait shops, outdoor shooting ranges and game farms, public and private parks and trails, and certain boating and off-highway vehicle services.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chaz Mootz

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Walz Signs Bill to Let Restaurants, Bars Temporarily Offer Takeout Alcohol

Over 100 Dead Due to COVID-19 in Minnesota

Governor Walz Expands Outdoor Recreation Opportunities

University of Minnesota to Ask For $20 Million to Expand COVID-19 Testing

Latest Stories

Walz Signs Bill to Let Restaurants, Bars Temporarily Offer Takeout Alcohol

Posted on Apr. 17 2020

Upsala Dairy Farmer Discusses Impact of COVID-19

Posted on Apr. 17 2020

Downtown Brainerd Businesses Offering "Here For Good" Boxes

Posted on Apr. 17 2020

Public Health Recommendations on How to Use a Face Mask Properly

Posted on Apr. 17 2020

Over 100 Dead Due to COVID-19 in Minnesota

Posted on Apr. 17 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.