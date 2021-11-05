Lakeland PBS

Golden Apple: St. Philip’s Students Build Toilet Paper Castle to Help Bemidji Food Shelf

Emma HudziakNov. 4 2021

Students at St. Philip’s Catholic School were excited to be apart of a project for the Bemidji Community Food Shelf last week by building a castle out of toilet paper.

Fridays with the Father is an extracurricular program for 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students where they meet every Friday before school. Students are involved in student projects, and this year, the students partnered up with the Bemidji Community Food Shelf for a toilet paper drive.

According to Al Nohner, a volunteer with the food shelf, the students were happy to take this idea and embrace it. Nohner says that a lot of people do not know about the role that the food shelf plays in the community. The Bemidji Community Food Shelf is said to be the 15th-busiest food shelf within the state of Minnesota.

The amount of toilet paper that was brought in from the students was estimated to be around 120 packages. Nohner says that all he knows is it will result in hundreds of individual rolls and that will help the food shelf.

The Bemidji Community Food Shelf is looking into making this an annual event at all Bemidji schools.

By — Emma Hudziak

