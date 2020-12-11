Golden Apple: Pine River-Backus Superintendent Discusses High School Schedule
For this week’s Golden Apple, we travel to Pine River-Backus High School to visit with superintendent John Clark. He talked with reporter Chris Burns on the difficult time the community finds itself in, and what the high school schedule looks like.
At the moment, Pine River-Backus is one of the few districts allowing younger students to attend in-person learning. As for the high school students, they will continue to attend classes online.
