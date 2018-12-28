Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Golden Apple: Lincoln Elementary Celebrates Holidays With Christmas Sing-A-Long

Shirelle Moore
Dec. 28 2018
Leave a Comment

Holiday classics like “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Deck The Halls” and “Frosty The Snowman” were brought to life at Lincoln Elementary School in Bemidji at their holiday concert.

“We’ve been doing this for many years, and it’s kind of grown bigger and bigger as each year has gone on. The main difference is we didn’t have 4th and 5th grade this year, so I wanted the lower grades to have something special,” says Janna Carlson, the Lincoln Elementary School music teacher.

For the first time, all 350 kids at Lincoln Elementary were given the chance to step up on the risers thanks to the new set up. Each grade led two songs of the sing-a-long.

“We had to rotate students a little bit more and it took a little bit more time, but it was really nice because students were able to get up on the stage and parents were able to see them a little bit better this year,” says Jason Luksik, the principal at Lincoln Elementary.

The kids had practiced the music since Thanksgiving, so a lot of work goes into the production. Some kids even get a special part during the “12 Days of Christmas” song. A few staff members also get a chance to shine during the “12 Days” number as well.

“My favorite part is being able to see all of our students get up and sing a song and perform for their families. It’s a really nice piece of our year to be able to see how much those kids have grown and see the wonderful job that our students and Mrs. Carlson have done with our holiday program,” says Luksik.

The sing-a-long not only puts a smile on the teachers’ and their parents’ faces, but the kids really enjoy it as well.

Carlson says, “They practice so hard and some kids are really nervous about coming up, but once they came up and I saw the smiles on their faces and they were just singing strong, and I knew that they were happy.”

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Chimney Fire Prompts Bemidji Fire Department To Share Helpful Tips

Bemidji Community Christmas Meal Still In Need Of Volunteers

First City Of Lights Names Winner Of Tour Of Homes Lighting Contest

“Best Christmas Ever!” Surprises Local Bemidji Family

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

David Eischens Jr. (Davey Wayne) said

Have you ever looked at a map of pipelines? If not please do! And then please ex... Read More

Latest Story

Level 3 Predatory Offender Released In Cass County

A Level 3 predatory offender is set to be released into Cass County in mid January, according to a post on the Cass County Sheriff’s Facebook
Posted on Dec. 27 2018

Latest Stories

Level 3 Predatory Offender Released In Cass County

Posted on Dec. 27 2018

Highway 210 Lane Closures in Brainerd Planned For Jan. 2

Posted on Dec. 27 2018

Minnesota DNR Reminds Anglers To Clean Up After Themselves When Ice Fishing

Posted on Dec. 27 2018

Brainerd Hallmark Store Announces Closure

Posted on Dec. 27 2018

House DFL Lawmakers To Present Agenda With Upcoming Bills

Posted on Dec. 27 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.