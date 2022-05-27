Golden Apple: Lifelong Traveler Shares Images of the World with Bemidji Students

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Students at Bemidji Middle School learned about the benefits of traveling this past week. Special guest speaker Bruce Junek and his wife Tass Thacker, who together run Images of the World, were invited to share about their travels to different countries in the Middle East and what they learned along the way.

Thanks to the miracles of technology, people are able to travel by planes, trains, automobiles, and even bicycles. Bruce Junek started his journey at the age of 19 and has not stopped for 45 years.

Junek and Thacker now share their travel stories with people across America. The main message? To never let go of one’s aspirations.

Junek’s presentation talked about a trip he and his wife took across the Egyptian desert, Grecian islands, and even the country of Turkey. He focused not only on the historical impact of the countries but also the modern-day culture and hospitality.

Junek has written novels about his travels that are available on his and Thacker’s website. They also hold presentations for anybody wanting to learn about the world.

