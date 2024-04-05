Apr 5, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Golden Apple: Cass Lake-Bena Girls’ Robotics Team Heading to World Championships

After placing fourth at the FIRST Robotics Regional event in Grand Forks, ND, the Cass Lake-Bena girls’ robotics team, also known as Team 3134 or the Accelerators, qualified for the FIRST World Championships in Houston, Texas later this month.

The Accelerators are hoping for any assistance from the community for their team to go to the World competition from April 16-21. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to raise funds for the team here.

