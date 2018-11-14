Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Give To The Max Day Offers Easy Opportunity To Give

Rachel Johnson
Nov. 14 2018
Leave a Comment

Tomorrow tens of thousands of Minnesotans will come together to raise money for area organizations and causes during Give to the Max Day.

The annual event is celebrating their 10th anniversary this year after being founded in 2009 in order to offer an easy and fun way for people to donate to the causes they care about. People are able to search for and donate to organizations and causes of their choosing by visiting the givemn.org website.

“Our funding comes from the local community and so people that come to our events or support our organization help us to be able to recruit mentors, to screen them, to match the kids, to provide activities, and all the other things in our program and so it’s community support and support that comes on Give to the Max Day help us do our job,” said David Downing, Kinship Partners Executive Director.

Give to the Max Day has raised over $150 million in its first nine years. It has a huge impact on organizations and causes and allows them to reach people who are interested in giving but do not know where to start. Give to the Max Day begins tonight at midnight and goes until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, November 15.

“It’s kind of the time of the year that maybe people who don’t normally give or aren’t aware of who we are, they reach out, they seek out, and they look at different areas that they can give or different causes and it gives us an opportunity to speak to others, inform them about Habitat, and they find out more and they realize that that’s something they want to be a part of and they want to be somebody that can help change lives,” explained Ruth Ann Veith, Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity Development Director.

To donate and to see a full list of causes and organizations involved with Give to the Max Day, visit givemn.org.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

20 for 20: Gary Walters (2011)

Coats For Kids Distributes Winter Gear To People Of All Ages In Need

Lumber and Lace Fashion Show Combines Style With Common Building Materials

Purses For Partners Raises Funds For Youth Mentoring

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Kory Lesnick said

Thank you for what you and you and Kristi have done for our racing family here a... Read More

Angela Sloan said

It was wonderful being able to participate in such a worthy cause... Read More

D. Ostlund said

Thank you so much for covering this important issue. Every other issue (health... Read More

Jersey Teapot said

What are their stances on cannabis legalization?... Read More

Latest Story

Essentia Health’s Baxter Clinic Offering Free Mammograms Today

Essentia Health’s Baxter Specialty Clinic is offering free mammograms, to those who qualify, from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. today, November 14th.
Posted on Nov. 14 2018

Latest Stories

Essentia Health's Baxter Clinic Offering Free Mammograms Today

Posted on Nov. 14 2018

Pequot Lakes Basketball Standout Goes Division I

Posted on Nov. 14 2018

Dementia Choir To Start In Brainerd Lakes Area

Posted on Nov. 14 2018

Country Star Dwight Yoakam Coming To Bemidji

Posted on Nov. 14 2018

Brainerd/Little Falls Girls Hockey Falls To Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

Posted on Nov. 14 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.