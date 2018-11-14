Give To The Max Day Offers Easy Opportunity To Give

Tomorrow tens of thousands of Minnesotans will come together to raise money for area organizations and causes during Give to the Max Day.

The annual event is celebrating their 10th anniversary this year after being founded in 2009 in order to offer an easy and fun way for people to donate to the causes they care about. People are able to search for and donate to organizations and causes of their choosing by visiting the givemn.org website.

“Our funding comes from the local community and so people that come to our events or support our organization help us to be able to recruit mentors, to screen them, to match the kids, to provide activities, and all the other things in our program and so it’s community support and support that comes on Give to the Max Day help us do our job,” said David Downing, Kinship Partners Executive Director.

Give to the Max Day has raised over $150 million in its first nine years. It has a huge impact on organizations and causes and allows them to reach people who are interested in giving but do not know where to start. Give to the Max Day begins tonight at midnight and goes until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, November 15.

“It’s kind of the time of the year that maybe people who don’t normally give or aren’t aware of who we are, they reach out, they seek out, and they look at different areas that they can give or different causes and it gives us an opportunity to speak to others, inform them about Habitat, and they find out more and they realize that that’s something they want to be a part of and they want to be somebody that can help change lives,” explained Ruth Ann Veith, Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity Development Director.

To donate and to see a full list of causes and organizations involved with Give to the Max Day, visit givemn.org.