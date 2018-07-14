Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Galen Nagle Remembered at 21st Annual Golf Tournament

AJ Feldman
Jul. 13 2018
Leave a Comment

Bemidji State held the 21st Annual Galen Nagle Memorial Golf Tournament at Bemidji Town and Country Club today. The event raises funds for BSU men’s hockey and the endowment fund set up in Nagle’s name. 

It’s a yearly reunion of sorts, for alumni young and old to reconnect with teammates and members of the program.

“It provides a great opportunity for guys to come back and see each other and reconnect with Bemidji and reconnect with their teammates,” says Tom Serratore, the men’s hockey coach for Bemidji State. “I think as we all get older, we’re all teammates. It doesn’t matter if you played with somebody, you share the same passion, the same love for Beaver hockey. It doesn’t matter if you’re a player or a fan, that’s the one thing there’s consistency with. We have a strong affinity for the program.”

“It’s just fun to come back and see all the guys that sometimes you just see once a year,” says Robin Anderson, who played with Nagle. “It’s just a great day for hockey alumni, always fun, have a few beers and some cigars, and have a great day.”

Galen Nagle was a goalie for the Beavers, playing on the 1984 team that had an undefeated championship season. Nagle died of cancer in 1994 at the age of 34.

“Galen was the epitome of Beaver hockey,” says Bob Fitzgerald, who was a teammate of Nagle’s. “He worked hard, he was very unselfish, very much about the team, and that’s what this is [all about]. It’s become a gathering of not only alumni but fans, supporters, community members, to come back and join us on a great day to raise money for a great cause.”

“He’s your consummate Beaver. He’s that guy that you want all your players to be like. He just did things the right way,” says Serratore.

Anderson says that even as Nagle’s health was diminishing at the end of his life, he was still dedicated and committed to his program and friends.

“I just think back to when we would play in the [Gordy] Skaar tournament with Galen, and his last couple years when he was really hurting, it didn’t matter,” he says. “He was going to play with us no matter how he felt.”

The tournament has raised over $300,000 since its inception.

AJ Feldman
Contact the Author AJ Feldman
afeldman@lptv.org

Related Posts

BSU Announces Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees

3M Open In Minnesota To Be Held July 4-7

Former Beaver Emma Terres Signs With ERC Ingolstadt In Germany

BSU’s Gerry Fitzgerald Invited To Wild’s Camp

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Dianna Jenkins said

Thank you for keeping Minnesotan's interested and up to date regading the August... Read More

Sandra J. Tarnelli said

Excellent reporting by report by Anthony Scott... Read More

henry said

great... Read More

Mk said

... Read More

Recent Show

Northwoods Riders OHV Club

Locally, ATV and OHV enthusiasts band together through the Northwoods Riders OHV Club. But there is more to this group than just trail rides.
Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Recently Added

Northwoods Riders OHV Club

Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Iskigamizigan (Sugar Bush) & Artist/Animator Jonathan Thunder

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Counting to 20

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Asabikeshiinh (A Spider)

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Agindaaso-nagamon (Number Song)

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.