Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Funeral To Be Held In Bemidji For Woman Stabbed To Death In Duluth

Jun. 6 2019

A funeral is set for next Monday in Bemidji for the woman who was stabbed to death in Duluth on Sunday.

According to her obituary, 41-year-old Nicole Jazdzewski was a 1995 Bemidji High School graduate and has family members living in the Bemidji area. Funeral services for Nicole will be held at 11 AM Monday, June 10th at St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Bemidji. Visitation will be an hour before the service.

Her husband, 40-year-old Ryan Jazdzewski, is charged with second-degree murder in her death. According to a criminal complaint in the case, Ryan is accused of getting into a fight with Nicole and stabbing her with a knife while the couple’s 7-year-old daughter was in the room.

Ryan Jazdzewski was arraigned Wednesday, and his bail is set for $750,000.

Nathan Green

Contact the Author

Nathan Green — ngreen@lptv.org

Related Posts

MnDOT Talks Paul Bunyan/Hwy 197 Corridor To Beltrami County Commissioners

Bemidji Rotary Club Hosts Annual Blood Screening At Sanford Health Medical Center

Bring Your Furry Friend To “Bark For Life” At Diamond Point Park

New Information In Case Of Man Charged With Brother’s Murder In Fosston

What do you think?

Latest Story

More Than 700 Firefighters Participate In 19th MN Wildfire Academy

“It truly does get better every year as a result of our experience. We learn from our mistakes. We correct them the following year. As an
Posted on Jun. 6 2019

Latest Stories

More Than 700 Firefighters Participate In 19th MN Wildfire Academy

Posted on Jun. 6 2019

MnDOT Talks Paul Bunyan/Hwy 197 Corridor To Beltrami County Commissioners

Posted on Jun. 5 2019

Bemidji Rotary Club Hosts Annual Blood Screening At Sanford Health Medical Center

Posted on Jun. 5 2019

Bring Your Furry Friend To "Bark For Life" At Diamond Point Park

Posted on Jun. 5 2019

Little Falls Baseball Defeats Bemidji to Win Section 8AAA Title

Posted on Jun. 5 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate