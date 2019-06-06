Funeral To Be Held In Bemidji For Woman Stabbed To Death In Duluth

A funeral is set for next Monday in Bemidji for the woman who was stabbed to death in Duluth on Sunday.

According to her obituary, 41-year-old Nicole Jazdzewski was a 1995 Bemidji High School graduate and has family members living in the Bemidji area. Funeral services for Nicole will be held at 11 AM Monday, June 10th at St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Bemidji. Visitation will be an hour before the service.

Her husband, 40-year-old Ryan Jazdzewski, is charged with second-degree murder in her death. According to a criminal complaint in the case, Ryan is accused of getting into a fight with Nicole and stabbing her with a knife while the couple’s 7-year-old daughter was in the room.

Ryan Jazdzewski was arraigned Wednesday, and his bail is set for $750,000.