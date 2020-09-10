Fundraiser to Save Historic Brainerd Water Tower Set for Late September

Click to print (Opens in new window)

In an effort to save the Brainerd Water Tower, the “Save the Historic Water Tower” fundraiser is officially set for September 24th.

Hy-Tec Construction of Brainerd and LHB Architects have joined forces to start an initiative and recently received a grant from the Minnesota State Historical Society to host the fundraising event. The goal of the newly formed “Save the Historic Water Tower” committee is to fully restore the landmark, which is in need of repair.

The night will involve a dinner and silent auction to help raise public awareness and money towards preservation of the tower.

The event will be held at the Brainerd American Legion (located in downtown Brainerd) and start at 5:30 p.m. with dinner courtesy of Pit Happens Catering.

