Lakeland PBS

Fundraiser Set Up for Owners of Hiawatha Beach Resort in Walker After Fire

Lakeland News — Oct. 12 2023

The investigation into a fire that destroyed the main lodge at a resort that has stood on the shores of Leech Lake for more than 100 years is ongoing. And in the aftermath of the fire, a pastor at a local church is organizing efforts to help support the resort’s owners.

Firefighters were called just before 3 a.m. last Thursday to Hiawatha Beach Resort, located on the Steamboat Loop on Leech Lake in rural Walker. The main lodge was engulfed in flames when responders arrived.

Several fire departments worked through the night to contain and extinguish the fire, but the structure is a total loss. No injuries were reported.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the owners of the resort, the Jacobson family. Donations for the family will be accepted through GoFundMe or by sending a check to Cornerstone Church in Walker. Anyone sending checks is asked to make them payable to Cornerstone Church and earmark it for “Hiawatha Beach Resort.”

Pastor Marcy, who is organizing the fundraising efforts, says everything will go directly to the family.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Stone Hill Bar & Grill Near Randall Destroyed in Early Morning Fire

Video: Hiawatha Beach Resort Lodge in Walker Destroyed by Fire

Bemidji Curling Club to Host Fundraiser at Bemidji Brewing

Bemidji United Way Kicks Off Community Campaign by Raising Over $263,000

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.