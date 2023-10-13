Fundraiser Set Up for Owners of Hiawatha Beach Resort in Walker After Fire

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The investigation into a fire that destroyed the main lodge at a resort that has stood on the shores of Leech Lake for more than 100 years is ongoing. And in the aftermath of the fire, a pastor at a local church is organizing efforts to help support the resort’s owners.

Firefighters were called just before 3 a.m. last Thursday to Hiawatha Beach Resort, located on the Steamboat Loop on Leech Lake in rural Walker. The main lodge was engulfed in flames when responders arrived.

Several fire departments worked through the night to contain and extinguish the fire, but the structure is a total loss. No injuries were reported.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the owners of the resort, the Jacobson family. Donations for the family will be accepted through GoFundMe or by sending a check to Cornerstone Church in Walker. Anyone sending checks is asked to make them payable to Cornerstone Church and earmark it for “Hiawatha Beach Resort.”

Pastor Marcy, who is organizing the fundraising efforts, says everything will go directly to the family.

