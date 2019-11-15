Frizzell Furniture Gallery Opens New Store in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A new furniture store is now open for business in Bemidji. The Frizzell family cut the ribbon and opened the doors of Frizzell Furniture Gallery to the community earlier today in partnership with the Northwest Minnesota Small Business Development Center.

Frizzell Furniture Gallery has been in business since 1992 and is a locally owned-and-operated retailer based out of Walker. The Bemidji location will offer more styles and selections in its 42,000 square foot facility.

“I think with the addition of the Frizzell family coming to Bemidji, and even though we have many great furniture stores, Bemidji’s going to become more and more of a hub attracting a lot of people from around the area, ’cause there is almost a furniture central developing here in this part of the community,” said Grant Oppegaard, Small Business Development Center Consultant.

The store is also currently hiring.

